Brokerages Set Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Price Target at $24.55

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.

Several research firms recently commented on GASNY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.95) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($27.14) to €26.40 ($29.01) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Naturgy Energy Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 14,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,761. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

