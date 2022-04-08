Brokerages Set Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Price Target at $24.55

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.
Several research firms recently commented on GASNY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.95) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($27.14) to €26.40 ($29.01) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Naturgy Energy Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 14,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,761. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.
About Naturgy Energy Group (Get Rating)
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
