Brokerages Set Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Price Target at $19.00

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:NTCO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 75,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,843. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

