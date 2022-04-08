Brokerages Set Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) PT at $19.22

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Life Time Group stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.68.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

