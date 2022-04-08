Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) PT at $237.50

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $155,530,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 648.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IEX traded up $4.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.72. 1,071,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.37. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

