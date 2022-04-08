Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) PT at GBX 983.67

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,008.71 ($13.23).

HSX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.10) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.47) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.90) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($15.44) to GBX 1,159 ($15.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.40) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($196,144.00). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of £14,327.38 ($18,790.01).

Shares of LON HSX traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 984.60 ($12.91). 276,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,238. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.14). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 941.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 892.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

