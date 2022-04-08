Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) PT at $59.75

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $4.3737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 192.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

