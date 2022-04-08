Brokerages Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Target Price at $21.13

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Barclays cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,783. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gates Industrial (Get Rating)
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.