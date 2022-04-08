Brokerages Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Target Price at $21.13

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Barclays cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $179,000.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,783. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

