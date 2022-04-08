Brokerages Set EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Target Price at $29.50

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYPT. StockNews.com began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.