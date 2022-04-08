Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $27.50

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of ESPR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.60. 1,006,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,960. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 140.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

