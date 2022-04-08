Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Price Target at GBX 278

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 278.71 ($3.66).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.64) to GBX 163 ($2.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 113.35 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -6.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 207.25. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.20).

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £44,463.24 ($58,312.45).

About Deliveroo (Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.