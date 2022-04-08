Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Price Target at GBX 278

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 278.71 ($3.66).
Several brokerages have issued reports on ROO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.64) to GBX 163 ($2.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 113.35 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -6.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 207.25. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.20).
About Deliveroo (Get Rating)
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
