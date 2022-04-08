Brokerages Set Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Price Target at $25.80

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRTX shares. JMP Securities downgraded Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Cortexyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.