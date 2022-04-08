Brokerages Set CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) PT at C$29.75

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.75.

CIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

TSE CIX traded up C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$19.44. 643,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,564. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$18.43 and a twelve month high of C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.97.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.8800002 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

