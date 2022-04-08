Brokerages Set Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target at $7.81

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSFFF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.