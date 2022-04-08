Brokerages Set BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Target Price at $13.83

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBTVF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Desjardins cut shares of BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

BBTVF remained flat at $$1.94 during midday trading on Friday. BBTV has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

