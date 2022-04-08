Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT at $20.70

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,607.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919,320 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 209,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 753,296 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

