Brokerages Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to report sales of $33.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $34.34 million. Vericel reported sales of $34.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $184.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.52 million to $185.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.64 million, with estimates ranging from $220.41 million to $233.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCEL. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Vericel stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 257,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,886. Vericel has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vericel by 186.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the third quarter worth about $150,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

