Brokerages Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Post $0.73 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,452. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

