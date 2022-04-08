Brokerages Expect Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spire Global.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at 1.96 on Friday. Spire Global has a twelve month low of 1.62 and a twelve month high of 19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.31.

