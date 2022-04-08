Brokerages Expect Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Local Bounti.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOCL. Roth Capital began coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at $2,580,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Local Bounti stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 110,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,621. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $12.87.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

