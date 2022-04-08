Brokerages Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. 40,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,713. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

