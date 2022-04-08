Brokerages Expect Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Imago BioSciences.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,260 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

IMGO stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $35.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70.

About Imago BioSciences (Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.