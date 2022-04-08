Brokerages Expect HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.83. HF Sinclair posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 173.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HF Sinclair.

Several research firms have weighed in on DINO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.09. 2,086,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.65. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HF Sinclair stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

