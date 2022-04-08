Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $965.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) to post sales of $965.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $973.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $955.80 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $827.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.55. 16,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,984. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $59.17 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About H.B. Fuller (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.