Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $935.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $935.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $955.50 million and the lowest is $921.50 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $935.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $73,756,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 810,827 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $21,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,600,000 after purchasing an additional 414,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.