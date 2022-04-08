Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.
In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 54,067 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RCII opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.