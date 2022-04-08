Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 54,067 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCII opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

