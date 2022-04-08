Brokerages Anticipate Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of NYSE MMX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of $714.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.92. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 97,147 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

