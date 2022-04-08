Brokerages Anticipate IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IsoPlexis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,935. The company has a current ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

