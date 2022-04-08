Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Million

Analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $14.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.20 million. First Community posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $60.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.74 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $65.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Community by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in First Community by 1.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 43,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. First Community has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $156.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.
About First Community (Get Rating)
First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
