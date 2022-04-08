Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Million

Analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $14.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.20 million. First Community posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $60.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.74 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $65.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Community by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in First Community by 1.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 43,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. First Community has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $156.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

