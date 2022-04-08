Brokerages Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Endeavour Silver posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 100,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,073. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.72 million, a P/E ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

