Brokerages Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. DURECT also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 259.46%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 2,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.94. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $119.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.31.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in DURECT by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 50,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 521.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 691,102 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,401,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 73,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

