BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

BV has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightView has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of BrightView stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 210.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

About BrightView (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.