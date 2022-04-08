Brian M. Carroll Sells 20,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,530,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,984,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,216,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after buying an additional 68,154 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after buying an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 34,152 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

