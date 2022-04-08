Brian Grassadonia Sells 5,051 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.34. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. CLSA began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

