BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

BRCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of BRC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of BRCC opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. BRC has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

