BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BRC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRC will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRC.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of BRCC stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.19. 3,944,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,999. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

