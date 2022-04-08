Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

BAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

BAK stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Braskem has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 241.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

