BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.17

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $522.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 73,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

