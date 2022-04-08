Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

