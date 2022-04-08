Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.46.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
