BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.97) to GBX 450 ($5.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BP will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 49.9% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 46.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 9.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.