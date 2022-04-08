BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.97) to GBX 450 ($5.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.
Shares of NYSE BP opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 49.9% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 46.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 9.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.
BP Company Profile (Get Rating)
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
