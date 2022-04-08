Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,205 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.