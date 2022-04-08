Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Properties worth $17,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $122.37 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.10.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

