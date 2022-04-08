BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

BWA stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

