Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Downgraded by Danske

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOZTY. DNB Markets started coverage on Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

BOZTY opened at $12.19 on Friday. Boozt AB has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

