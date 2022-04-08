boohoo group’s (BOO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.64) price objective on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price objective on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 313.50 ($4.11).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 86.70 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 364.90 ($4.79). The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

