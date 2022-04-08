Bone Biologics Co.’s (OTC:BBLG) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 11th

Bone Biologics’ (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 11th. Bone Biologics had issued 1,510,455 shares in its public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $7,929,889 based on an initial share price of $5.25. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
BBLG stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27. Bone Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $7.12.
Bone Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
