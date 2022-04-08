Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

BOLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $27.63.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 904,750 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,649,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 194,166 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 915,494 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

