Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Daniel A. Dayan Buys 16,000 Shares of Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) insider Daniel A. Dayan acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 635 ($8.33) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($133,245.90).

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 614 ($8.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bodycote plc has a one year low of GBX 588.50 ($7.72) and a one year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.21). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 709.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 801.82.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.95) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.10) to GBX 750 ($9.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.49) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 870 ($11.41).

About Bodycote (Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.