Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $361.06

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.06 ($4.74) and traded as high as GBX 436.03 ($5.72). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 422 ($5.53), with a volume of 60,260 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 377.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 362.16. The company has a market cap of £342.76 million and a P/E ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

