BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,343,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 99,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after purchasing an additional 141,423 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.85. The company had a trading volume of 430,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,339. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

