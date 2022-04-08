Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

